 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants 'violence' to be trademark of new defense

Published: Apr 14, 2024 at 03:22 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After a frustrating 2023 season for the New York Giants defense that saw the unit finish 26th in points allowed, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was brought in to turn things around.

Speaking this week on the process of building back up the defense, Bowen emphasized that hard-hitting gameplay is what he wants his defense's trademark to be under him.

"I'm hoping it's going to be speed and aggressiveness," Bowen said in an interview with former Giants center Shaun O'Hara, via the team website. "Regardless of scheme -- everybody's going to have scheme, we're going to have plenty of scheme -- but I want to make sure our guys are lined up, they know what to do, and they can play fast and aggressive ultimately. I want to maximize their abilities. I don't want to paralyze them before the ball is even snapped by overthinking.

"They're all here for a reason. God has blessed them with the skillset to be here. I want to make sure we can maximize that skillset and they're able to maximize that skillset. But hopefully [it will be] fast, aggressive, you'll see some violence from us and ultimately guys making plays."

Related Links

Bowen comes to New York from Tennessee, where he spent six seasons, the last three as DC. Bowen's Titans defense ranked first in the league in red zone scoring last year, and notably through his three seasons as DC the unit surrendered the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

He'll attempt to replicate that success with the Giants, as stopping the run game proved to be a notable issue for them in 2023. Opponents recorded 140 or more rushing yards in seven games, and New York finished the season 29th in rush yards allowed and 31st in TDs surrendered.

"You think run game, you think physicality, you think toughness, and that's what we want to be at all levels. I was blessed with some really good players down there [in Tennessee], no different than we are here, but the guys bought into it. They took ownership of it. And it's unique. It's great to stop the run, but you better be able to affect the quarterback just the same.

"So, finding that balance and just [having] the attacking mentality where we're getting off the ball, trying to play on the other side of the line scrimmage, and then in that regard, if it is a pass, you're already on your way."

Pass rusher Brian Burns will likely be tasked with spearheading this defensive effort in his first season in New York. The two-time Pro Bowler joined New York last month via trade from Carolina as by far the biggest defensive acquisition for the Giants so far this spring.

"The initial thing is the explosiveness," Bowen said. "Off the ball, his first step is elite now. I think the lateral movement, the athleticism, you see all that. He's a very sudden player. The length, the size -- like I didn't realize how big he was until he walked in the building."

Bowen sees Burns pairing well with both Kayvon Thibodeaux, who tallied 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season, and Dexter Lawrence, who has two Pro Bowl nods of his own in the last two seasons, to anchor the defense along the front line.

"[Burns is] an impressive looking dude, but skillset-wise, being able to pair him up with what we've got with KT [Thibodeaux] and obviously Dex in there being able to push the pocket, I think there are a lot of complements to all those guys when they're going to be in there together."

Bowen will get his first opportunity for hands-on work with his new team starting Monday when the Giants open up their offseason workout program.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow broke down why he's had success against the Chiefs where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.
news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions in 2021 with low expectations, but looking back on it he's pleased with how everything played out -- both for his career and his development as a person.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.