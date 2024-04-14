Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants 'violence' to be trademark of new defense

Bowen comes to New York from Tennessee, where he spent six seasons, the last three as DC. Bowen's Titans defense ranked first in the league in red zone scoring last year, and notably through his three seasons as DC the unit surrendered the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

He'll attempt to replicate that success with the Giants, as stopping the run game proved to be a notable issue for them in 2023. Opponents recorded 140 or more rushing yards in seven games, and New York finished the season 29th in rush yards allowed and 31st in TDs surrendered.

"You think run game, you think physicality, you think toughness, and that's what we want to be at all levels. I was blessed with some really good players down there [in Tennessee], no different than we are here, but the guys bought into it. They took ownership of it. And it's unique. It's great to stop the run, but you better be able to affect the quarterback just the same.

"So, finding that balance and just [having] the attacking mentality where we're getting off the ball, trying to play on the other side of the line scrimmage, and then in that regard, if it is a pass, you're already on your way."

Pass rusher Brian Burns will likely be tasked with spearheading this defensive effort in his first season in New York. The two-time Pro Bowler joined New York last month via trade from Carolina as by far the biggest defensive acquisition for the Giants so far this spring.

"The initial thing is the explosiveness," Bowen said. "Off the ball, his first step is elite now. I think the lateral movement, the athleticism, you see all that. He's a very sudden player. The length, the size -- like I didn't realize how big he was until he walked in the building."

Bowen sees Burns pairing well with both Kayvon Thibodeaux, who tallied 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season, and Dexter Lawrence, who has two Pro Bowl nods of his own in the last two seasons, to anchor the defense along the front line.

"[Burns is] an impressive looking dude, but skillset-wise, being able to pair him up with what we've got with KT [Thibodeaux] and obviously Dex in there being able to push the pocket, I think there are a lot of complements to all those guys when they're going to be in there together."