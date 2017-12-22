Giants, Broncos among top candidates for 2018 turnaround

Although things certainly didn't go according to the script, the Giants are in a position to make a quick bounce-back with a few good moves in the offseason. The team's top priority should center around the retooling of the offensive line. The Giants desperately need to find a blue-chip left tackle to allow Ereck Flowers to move to his natural position (right tackle) or the bench. In fact, the team could "double up" (invest two picks or sign multiple players at the same spot) at offensive tackle to protect the quarterback. The team could also beef up the interior to fortify the running game or add an explosive running back with plenty of "make-you-miss" ability to mask the team's flaws at the point of attack. The Giants need to balance out their offensive attack to ease the burden on Eli Manning or the young QB1 who eventually replaces him. -- Bucky Brooks