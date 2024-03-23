General manager Jason Licht: Lavonte David 'is the standard' of what Buccaneers look for in player

David and the Buccaneers are coming off a third straight NFC South title-winning season, one in which they surprisingly advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Following a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, David's future came into immediate question. However, he didn't mince words in his hopes of returning to play and doing so with the Bucs. His request came to fruition with a one-year deal.

Thus, the same quandaries will be cast in Tampa next year, but for now, it's about David being back where he belongs and aiming to maintain his consistent brilliance.

The linebacker's tallied 100-plus tackles in all but two seasons and he's hoping to once more fuel a playoff-level defense in the hopes of claiming the second Super Bowl triumph of his career.

"I think it's just my personal drive and my personal competitiveness -- knowing that one day, everything would be how it is right now -- being able to win three division championships and a Super Bowl," David said of why he keeps choosing to re-sign with the Bucs. "I just knew that one day, that would happen. We [were] able to get the right people in the building and we [were] able to do that. For me, personally, I felt like I was giving up if I'd do something like [go somewhere else]. For an organization to draft me and be able to have that faith in me, give me a contract after three years, it just goes to show how they feel about me. It was only right that I ride it out to see how far this thing is going to go. It's been a blessing and I'm thankful. We got a Super Bowl and I love it, so I'm definitely grateful for that."

Including his rookie deal after he was selected by the Bucs in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, David has now signed five contracts with the club.

He'll play for a second consecutive season on a one-year pact. He's back and so too are wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield. In Licht's eyes, though, it's David who personifies what it means to be a Buccaneer and the model they'll be searching for in the upcoming 2024 draft.