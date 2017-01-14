Future is in the building and this thing is still weird

The NFL's weirdest little soap opera rolls on.
Dan Quinn said the Falconswouldn't play Future for Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks. The Georgia Dome DJ said, "Hold up, I make all Future-related decisions around here."
Now the latest twist ...
As you have to know, Future, in addition to being the father of Ciara's first-born, is an Atlanta native. This makes his appearance at the Georgia Dome understandable. Then again, Future has made it a habit to show up at Seahawks playoff games.
This is weird.