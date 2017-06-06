Friendly Cheeseheads give Davon House ride to OTAs

The Green Bay Packers defensive back was stuck at an airport in Minneapolis on Monday after inclement weather caused him to miss his connecting flight. To avoid missing the first day of Packers organized team activities the following morning, House would have to rent a car and make the long drive to Green Bay.
Not so fast. The airport was out of rental cars (bad airport). Now House was in a serious pickle, one unlikely to garner much sympathy from Mike McCarthy and the rest of the Packers coaching staff.
Then a clap of thunder and a bolt of glorious lightning. An idea. A brilliant one, in fact. House took out his phone.
Unsurprisingly, there were no shortage of football-mad midwesterners willing to lend a Packers cornerback assistance in his time of need.
More than four hours later, House and his new buddies arrived in Titletown. The brothers intended to drop House off at the Green Bay airport where House's car was located, but the cornerback insisted they visit the facility before heading back to Minnesota. He even gave them $80 in gas money.
"It would've been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, 'Follow me to the stadium and I'll sign some stuff for you,'" Chad Johnson told ESPN.com. "We told him he didn't need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies."
See, Twitter doesn't have to be a soulless pit of evil and despair! There is goodness inside us all. Especially Chad and Mike.