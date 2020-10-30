Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons obtained a modicum of good news following Calvin Ridley﻿'s foot injury that knocked him from Thursday night's 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that X-rays were negative on Ridley's foot Thursday night, per sources informed of the situation.

The news adds optimism to Ridley's situation. The WR will undergo an MRI to determine if he'll return next week.

The Falcons have extra rest before playing Week 9 against Denver and then have a Week 10 bye. It's possible Atlanta plays it safe and holds Ridley out until after the week off.

The best news is if the MRI confirms the initial diagnosis, the injury shouldn't keep the touchdown machine on the sideline for the bulk of the stretch run.

Ridley caught three passes for 42 yards Thursday night, suffering the injury on his final snap before hobbling off and being ruled out. In eight games, Ridley has generated 43 catches for 657 yards and six TDs.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday: