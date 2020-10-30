Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 08:31 AM
The Atlanta Falcons obtained a modicum of good news following Calvin Ridley﻿'s foot injury that knocked him from Thursday night's 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that X-rays were negative on Ridley's foot Thursday night, per sources informed of the situation.

The news adds optimism to Ridley's situation. The WR will undergo an MRI to determine if he'll return next week.

The Falcons have extra rest before playing Week 9 against Denver and then have a Week 10 bye. It's possible Atlanta plays it safe and holds Ridley out until after the week off.

The best news is if the MRI confirms the initial diagnosis, the injury shouldn't keep the touchdown machine on the sideline for the bulk of the stretch run.

Ridley caught three passes for 42 yards Thursday night, suffering the injury on his final snap before hobbling off and being ruled out. In eight games, Ridley has generated 43 catches for 657 yards and six TDs.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:

  • New England Patriots cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ tweaked his knee Thursday and had an MRI after leaving practice early, per Rapoport. The injury is considered minor but his status for Sunday's game against the Bills is not yet clear, Rapoport added.
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley told NFL Network's Kim Jones he's in LA and having knee surgery today.
  • The Seattle Seahawks plan to sign running back Alex Collins to its practice squad next week, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Collins flew into Seattle on Thursday and started his COVID-19 testing.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent guard Quinton Spain to its practice squad, as expected. In a corresponding move, the Bengals released defensive end Kendall Futrell from the practice squad.

news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, the New York Giants announced those players were able to return to work Friday.
news

McCarthy preparing QB DiNucci to start vs. Eagles with Dalton in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is preparing to have Ben DiNucci in at quarterback on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol. 
news

Matt Ryan on potential Falcons turnaround: 'Why can't we win them all? That's the mindset that I have'

Quarterback Matt Ryan believes the Falcons can continue to turn things around and win the rest of the games this season.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater finishes TNF loss despite neck injury

Carolina exited "Thursday Night Football" with its third narrow loss in a row. But a close call avoided by its QB1 is an encouraging takeaway worth highlighting.
news

What we learned from Falcons' victory over Panthers

Having lost in excruciating fashion too many times previously when they squandered fourth-quarter leads, the Atlanta Falcons finally held on Thursday to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 25-17.
news

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most-high profile player in college football, has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Panthers, Falcons don 'Rock the Vote' shirts ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' game

Ahead of their meeting on "Thursday Night Football," Falcons and Panthers players donned "Rock the Vote" shirts in warmups, their hope of bringing about change emblazoned upon them.
news

Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns to practice

After missing the last several practices due to lingering ankle and hamstring issues, Saints star receiver Michael Thomas made his anticipated return to practice.
news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes knee surgery, will miss game at Bills

The New England Patriots will look to break their three-game losing streak minus their top wide receiver. Julian Edelman will miss Sunday's game at the Bills after undergoing a knee procedure.
