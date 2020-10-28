Bengals expected to sign former Bills G Quinton Spain

Cincinnati finally moved on from the disgruntled ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ via trade with Seattle, acquiring some much-needed offensive line help in return in the form of ﻿B.J. Finney﻿, but the Bengals aren't stopping there.

Cincinnati is expected to sign guard ﻿Quinton Spain﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Spain is currently going through COVID-19 protocols in Cincinnati, Rapoport added.

Spain was abruptly released by the Bills earlier this season, his second campaign with the team, after he'd fallen out of the starting lineup thanks to the insertion of second-year guard ﻿Cody Ford﻿ on the left side, and veteran addition ﻿Brian Winters﻿ manning the right guard spot. Playing on a three-year deal that paid him an average annual salary of $5 million, Spain simply wasn't worth the money to Buffalo.

He can be worth something to Cincinnati, though. The Bengals lost multiple linemen to injuries in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, and tackle ﻿Bobby Hart﻿ is already out for Cincinnati's Week 8 game against the Titans. Hart, fellow tackle ﻿Jonah Williams﻿ (stinger) and center ﻿Trey Hopkins﻿ (concussion) all did not participate in Wednesday's practice, while guard Michael Jordan (back) was a limited participant.