Around the NFL

Bengals expected to sign former Bills G Quinton Spain

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 07:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cincinnati finally moved on from the disgruntled ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ via trade with Seattle, acquiring some much-needed offensive line help in return in the form of ﻿B.J. Finney﻿, but the Bengals aren't stopping there.

Cincinnati is expected to sign guard ﻿Quinton Spain﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Spain is currently going through COVID-19 protocols in Cincinnati, Rapoport added.

Spain was abruptly released by the Bills earlier this season, his second campaign with the team, after he'd fallen out of the starting lineup thanks to the insertion of second-year guard ﻿Cody Ford﻿ on the left side, and veteran addition ﻿Brian Winters﻿ manning the right guard spot. Playing on a three-year deal that paid him an average annual salary of $5 million, Spain simply wasn't worth the money to Buffalo.

He can be worth something to Cincinnati, though. The Bengals lost multiple linemen to injuries in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, and tackle ﻿Bobby Hart﻿ is already out for Cincinnati's Week 8 game against the Titans. Hart, fellow tackle ﻿Jonah Williams﻿ (stinger) and center ﻿Trey Hopkins﻿ (concussion) all did not participate in Wednesday's practice, while guard Michael Jordan (back) was a limited participant.

With rookie quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ already leading the league in sacks taken (28), the Bengals' efforts to protect him are of paramount importance. Cincinnati appears to be well aware of this need, adding center Finney in the deal that sent Dunlap to Seattle. The acquisition of Spain, a former starter in Tennessee as well as Buffalo, will help plug one of many gaps up front as the team navigates its first season with the exciting Burrow under center.

Related Content

news

Following Lakers, Dodgers titles, Rams QB Jared Goff aims for L.A. 'three-peat'

A day after the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series, Rams QB Jared Goff spoke on the excitement in the L.A. sports world and that he's striving for a "three-peat."
news

Rodgers: 'Absolutely crazy' to think Mike Zimmer is on hot seat after 1-5 start

Aaron Rodgers had great things to say about his division rival coach. The quarterback thinks it's crazy that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat after a 1-5 start.
news

NFL-NFLPA: 90 percent of active players registered to vote

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Wednesday that 90 percent of active players are now registered to vote and several teams have reported 100 percent player registrations.
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol; Nick Foles addresses 'Monday Night Football' report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is in the league's concussion protocol and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game with the Saints. Also, quarterback Nick Foles addressed recent comments made to ESPN regarding HC Matt Nagy.
news

Jets coach Adam Gase: Quinnen Williams trade rumors are 'false'

﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ isn't for sale. That's the message Jets coach Adam Gase offered publicly Wednesday and to Williams in private. The declaration comes on the heels of a report that New York was looking to trade its former first-rounder halfway into his second season. 
news

Falcons have engaged in trade talks regarding Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have had trade talks regarding defensive end Takk McKinley and other teams believe he could be moved before the trade deadline, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice and defensive end Danielle Hunter had successful neck surgery. Here are more injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks

Longtime Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest.  
news

Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week. Ian Rapoport reports that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown. 
news

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry rebut notion QB is better without Odell Beckham Jr.

Is Baker Mayfield better without Odell Beckham Jr.? Browns wideout Jarvis Landry says that notion is not true.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL