Around the NFL

Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Two more teams are working under COVID-19-related restrictions Friday.

One Denver Broncos player and one Minnesota Vikings player tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged, Rapoport added.

Minnesota linebacker Todd Davis and Denver guard Graham Glasgow tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Two other players who were close contacts with Glasgow are currently in isolation, Pelissero added.

The Broncos will participate in virtual meetings Friday, with practice being postponed to Saturday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Denver also released the following statement:

"We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league's intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts. As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today's practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow. The health and safety of the players, coaches and staff will continue to be of the highest priority."

The Chargers also had a player test positive during the week and all close contacts were told to stay home and isolate, but following a round of testing clear of any new positives, those close contacts will be allowed to return, per Rapoport.

The Giants sent home several players after a positive test Thursday, but haven't received any new positives, meaning their close contacts will be able to return to practice as well.

Related Content

news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, the New York Giants announced those players were able to return to work Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

X-rays for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley's injured foot came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

McCarthy preparing QB DiNucci to start vs. Eagles with Dalton in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is preparing to have Ben DiNucci in at quarterback on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol. 
news

Matt Ryan on potential Falcons turnaround: 'Why can't we win them all? That's the mindset that I have'

Quarterback Matt Ryan believes the Falcons can continue to turn things around and win the rest of the games this season.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater finishes TNF loss despite neck injury

Carolina exited "Thursday Night Football" with its third narrow loss in a row. But a close call avoided by its QB1 is an encouraging takeaway worth highlighting.
news

What we learned from Falcons' victory over Panthers

Having lost in excruciating fashion too many times previously when they squandered fourth-quarter leads, the Atlanta Falcons finally held on Thursday to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 25-17.
news

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most-high profile player in college football, has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Panthers, Falcons don 'Rock the Vote' shirts ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' game

Ahead of their meeting on "Thursday Night Football," Falcons and Panthers players donned "Rock the Vote" shirts in warmups, their hope of bringing about change emblazoned upon them.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL