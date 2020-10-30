Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Two more teams are working under COVID-19-related restrictions Friday.

One Denver Broncos player and one Minnesota Vikings player tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged, Rapoport added.

Minnesota linebacker Todd Davis and Denver guard Graham Glasgow tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Two other players who were close contacts with Glasgow are currently in isolation, Pelissero added.

The Broncos will participate in virtual meetings Friday, with practice being postponed to Saturday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Denver also released the following statement:

"We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league's intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts. As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today's practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow. The health and safety of the players, coaches and staff will continue to be of the highest priority."

The Chargers also had a player test positive during the week and all close contacts were told to stay home and isolate, but following a round of testing clear of any new positives, those close contacts will be allowed to return, per Rapoport.