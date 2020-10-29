Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19; team conducting meetings virtually

The Los Angeles Chargers were already dealing with wildfires. Now Anthony Lynn's team has a COVID-19 issue to maneuver around.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19, and he and all close contacts were told to stay home and isolate, per sources informed of the situation.

The team confirmed the positive test.

"Late last night, we received notice a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19," the Chargers said in a statement. "The player was immediately notified, began self-quarantine and the contact tracing process was initiated. The player's close contacts have been identified. They will remain home today and participate in meetings remotely.

"Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule. All meetings will be held virtually. We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance."

"As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority."

It's unclear at this stage whether one of the evacuees was the player who tested positive.

The Chargers are set to face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

The positive test in L.A. comes on the same day the Giants are also dealing with a COVID-19 issue across the country in New York.

From sea to shining sea, the pandemic rages on.