Justin Herbert among Chargers players, staff evacuated due to Southern California wildfires

Several Los Angeles Chargers staff and players, including rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, are among the thousands of people evacuated from their homes amidst the Southern California wildfires, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Pelissero added the team is assisting those currently displaced, who are now settled into hotels. There also is no change to preparations for this Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos, per Pelissero.

Herbert told The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning that he currently was in a hotel due to the fire.

A smoky fire exploded in size to over 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) after breaking out around dawn Monday in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. Gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon and near houses in the sprawling city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 residents.