Around the NFL

Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants received the good kind of positive COVID-19 news.

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, those players were able to return to work Friday.

The team announced that all of the Giants' close contacts under the COVID protocols who remained home Thursday would be back with the team today.

"The team will hold its meetings remotely and will practice at MetLife Stadium due to wet grounds at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center," the club's statement read.

The news indicates that all other players tested negative in the most recent round of testing.

Big Blue quarantined all but four of its offensive linemen after one tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The Giants later placed guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Friday's news is a good sign it will remain on schedule. Like other teams that have had a player test positive, New York is under the more strict intensive protocols leading up to Monday's game.

Related Content

news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

X-rays for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley's injured foot came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

McCarthy preparing QB DiNucci to start vs. Eagles with Dalton in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is preparing to have Ben DiNucci in at quarterback on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol. 
news

Matt Ryan on potential Falcons turnaround: 'Why can't we win them all? That's the mindset that I have'

Quarterback Matt Ryan believes the Falcons can continue to turn things around and win the rest of the games this season.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater finishes TNF loss despite neck injury

Carolina exited "Thursday Night Football" with its third narrow loss in a row. But a close call avoided by its QB1 is an encouraging takeaway worth highlighting.
news

What we learned from Falcons' victory over Panthers

Having lost in excruciating fashion too many times previously when they squandered fourth-quarter leads, the Atlanta Falcons finally held on Thursday to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 25-17.
news

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most-high profile player in college football, has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Panthers, Falcons don 'Rock the Vote' shirts ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' game

Ahead of their meeting on "Thursday Night Football," Falcons and Panthers players donned "Rock the Vote" shirts in warmups, their hope of bringing about change emblazoned upon them.
news

Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns to practice

After missing the last several practices due to lingering ankle and hamstring issues, Saints star receiver Michael Thomas made his anticipated return to practice.
news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes knee surgery, will miss game at Bills

The New England Patriots will look to break their three-game losing streak minus their top wide receiver. Julian Edelman will miss Sunday's game at the Bills after undergoing a knee procedure.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL