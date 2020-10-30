Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

The New York Giants received the good kind of positive COVID-19 news.

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, those players were able to return to work Friday.

The team announced that all of the Giants' close contacts under the COVID protocols who remained home Thursday would be back with the team today.

"The team will hold its meetings remotely and will practice at MetLife Stadium due to wet grounds at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center," the club's statement read.

The news indicates that all other players tested negative in the most recent round of testing.

Big Blue quarantined all but four of its offensive linemen after one tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The Giants later placed guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list.