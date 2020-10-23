Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Joe Mixon played through an ailing foot last week. It will sideline him entirely this week.
The Bengals running back was unable to practice for the third straight day and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns, coach Zac Taylor said.
Mixon got off to a fast start in Week 6 as Cincinnati built a 20-point lead. But a second-quarter injury derailed his effectiveness and, ultimately, the Bengals' upset bid. The loss was already Cincy's third by one possession this season. The second came to Cleveland in Week 2.
If the Bengals are going to avenge that defeat, they'll have to do it without their star back. Mixon is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry but is by far the team's leading rusher. He's also first in touchdowns and fourth in receiving.
Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:
- Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin won't play Sunday versus Washington after recently suffering a concussion, per coach Mike McCarthy.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran punter Dustin Colquitt and placed linebacker Devin Bush on injured reserve.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he is optimistic offensive tackle Trent Williams, who's been battling an ankle injury, will be able to play Sunday versus the Patriots.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase said, barring any setbacks, quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Bills.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said tight end Austin Hooper will not play Sunday versus the Bengals because he has appendicitis. Hooper had an appendectomy Friday and could miss next week's game versus the Raiders as well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- An MRI for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson confirmed his ankle injury will sideline him indefinitely, per Rapoport. Philly will place Jackson on injured reserve but there's a chance he returns this season, Rapoport added. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain Thursday night but isn't expected to miss much time because of it, per Rapoport. Coach Doug Peterson said Johnson, who's also dealing with an ankle injury, is day to day. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury, per Pederson.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week and doctors are hopeful he will be ready for training camp, NFL Network's Andrea Kremer reported. Barkley tore his ACL in Week 1 but had to hold off on the procedure until his MCL healed. Respected surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles will do the procedure, per Rapoport.
- Washington Football Team offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Chicago Bears made three moves involving their practice squad, activating offensive lineman Badara Traore from the reserve/COVID-19 list, signing safety and special teams ace Marqui Christian and releasing linebacker Sharif Finch.
- The Carolina Panthers activated kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Rasul Douglas on it. Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), guard John Miller (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) are all questionable for Sunday against the Saints.