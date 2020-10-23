Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Joe Mixon played through an ailing foot last week. It will sideline him entirely this week.

The Bengals running back was unable to practice for the third straight day and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns, coach Zac Taylor said.

Mixon got off to a fast start in Week 6 as Cincinnati built a 20-point lead. But a second-quarter injury derailed his effectiveness and, ultimately, the Bengals' upset bid. The loss was already Cincy's third by one possession this season. The second came to Cleveland in Week 2.

If the Bengals are going to avenge that defeat, they'll have to do it without their star back. Mixon is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry but is by far the team's leading rusher. He's also first in touchdowns and fourth in receiving.