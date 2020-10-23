Eagles WR DeSean Jackson feared to have suffered high-ankle sprain, will undergo MRI Friday

DeSean Jackson﻿'s return looked promising.

The Philadelphia Eagles receiver was involved early, taking the first snap from scrimmage in Thursday night's 22-21 win over the New York Giants for a 12-yard run. Jackson caught three of five targets for 34 yards on 38 offensive plays (53 percent), as the Eagles monitored his snaps.

The positivity was swiftly wiped away.

Trailing 21-16 near with the two-minute warning approaching, the Eagles sent Jackson out for his first punt return, hoping the dynamic playmaker could provide a spark. Instead, the Giants' Corey Ballentine hit him illegally, and Jackson's leg got twisted underneath his body.

Jackson posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself leaving Thursday's game in a walking boot.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the situation. DJax will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

The ankle injury will keep him out at least several weeks.

It's awful news for an Eagles team hoping to get healthy as it overtook the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

Jackson rejoins Dallas Goedert﻿, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery as Eagles pass-catchers currently out with injury.