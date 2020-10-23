Around the NFL

Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Cardinals for 2021 sixth-round pick

Published: Oct 23, 2020 at 05:26 PM
Markus Golden is headed back to The Grand Canyon State.

The New York Giants have agreed to trade the veteran linebacker to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Both teams announced the news Friday afternoon.

Golden, 29, has tallied 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six QB hits in seven games (one start) for the Giants in 2020.

The former second-rounder spent his first four seasons in Arizona after being selected 58th overall out of Missouri in 2015. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants in 2019, and signed a one-year tender to remain with the team in August after N.Y. placed its unrestricted free agent tender on him in April.

Golden enjoyed one of his best campaigns a year ago, starting all 16 games for the first time and recording a team-high 10 sacks and career highs in tackles (72) and QB hits (27). He also returned a fumble for his first career touchdown in Week 6 against the Patriots.

After spending a little over a year away from the franchise, Golden will now re-join a Cardinals defense looking to improve its pass rush after losing All-Pro Chandler Jones for the season to a biceps injury.

From 2015-18, Golden tallied 97 tackles, 19 sacks, six forced fumbles and three passes defensed in 46 appearances (24 starts) for the Cards.

