Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson's two-day absence is over, and it seems as if all is right again for the Ravens quarterback.

Jackson participated in Baltimore's Friday practice and didn't display any limitations, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, including going without a knee brace after he was listed on the injury report with a knee issue.

The Ravens added an illness to the details of Jackson's appearance on the injury report Thursday, which became the first time that he's missed consecutive days of practice in his young career, raising understandable concern.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson is "100 percent" and will play Sunday vs. the Bengals.

Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:

  • San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Friday that quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (ankle) will start Sunday vs. the Dolphins. Garoppolo missed two games because the injury.
  • Indianapolis Colts left tackle ﻿Anthony Castonzo﻿ (ribs) and linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ have been ruled out vs. the Browns. Le'Raven Clark will start in Castanzo's place.
  • Chicago Bears left guard ﻿James Daniels﻿ suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday night's win over the Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per source. An MRI confirmed the the full extent of his injury.
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle ﻿Geno Atkins﻿ is set to make his season debut this Sunday vs. the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. Atkins missed the first four games due to a shoulder injury suffered just ahead of Week 1.
  • The Buffalo Bills canceled Friday's practice once it was learned their Week 5 game was rescheduled for Tuesday. The team released an estimated injury report for Friday which includes linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), cornerback Tre'Davious White (back), guard Brian Winters (knee), and wide receiver Andre Roberts (ankle) designated with a DNP. Running back Zack Moss (toe), guard Cody Ford (groin), WR John Brown (calf), and quarterback Jake Fromm (non injury) were designated as limited while Bills starting QB Josh Allen (left shoulder) and WR Cole Beasley (foot) were designated as full participants.
  • Carolina Panthers left tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (groin) will play this Sunday vs. the Falcons after missing the last two games. Cornerback ﻿Eli Apple﻿ (hamstring) has been declared out. With ﻿Reggie Bonnafon﻿ landing on the injured reserve this week, coach Matt Rhule says running back ﻿Marcus Cannon﻿ will serve as the backup to Mike Davis.
  • Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (foot), who missed the last two days of practice, participated on Friday and was taken off the team's injury report for their Sunday night game vs. the Seahawks.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians revealed Vita Vea suffered a broken leg in Thursday night's loss to the Bears and the defensive tackle will miss the rest of the season.
  • Dallas Cowboys left tackle ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ (neck) has been ruled out the rest of the season, coach Mike McCarthy revealed Friday.
  • Cleveland Browns tight end ﻿David Njoku﻿ (knee) will be activated and available for Sunday's game vs. the Colts, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed. Njoku landed on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.

news

Individuals who approach officials without face coverings subject to penalty

In the aftermath of the NFL Referees Association's complaint about coaches approaching refs without face coverings on, the league reminded teams that they could be punished in the form of penalties, fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks. 
news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to have neck surgery, miss rest of season 

﻿Tyron Smith﻿'s 2020 is done. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his star left tackle will undergo surgery on his ailing neck and miss the rest of the season.  
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) to likely return Sunday for 49ers-Dolphins

San Francisco might soon wake up from its uncomfortable dream at quarterback. On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it's likely Jimmy Garoppolo will return Sunday against the Dolphins. The decision is not yet final.
news

Jets sent home from team facility after player received presumed positive COVID-19 test

The Jets are the latest NFL team to have their practice schedule disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jets players and personnel were sent home from the team facility Friday after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers DT Vita Vea suffered broken leg, out for season

Vita Vea let out an audible groan as he went to the ground helping drag down David Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Replays showed why, as the defensive tackle's ankle got crushed into the turf late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears.
news

Khalil Mack, Bears' D smelled 'blood in the water' vs. Brady's Buccaneers

Defenses have predictably struggled to slow the onslaught of offenses to start the 2020 season. The Bears, however, are one of the few units that have been a force thus far. Thursday, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ & Co. proved why, pestering ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers.
news

Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Titans and Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, Tom Pelissero reports. It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks.
news

Bills won't practice Friday after Week 5 schedule change

The Buffalo Bills won't practice Friday after having their game against the Tennessee Titans moved to Tuesday night. The canceled practice comes after the NFL tweaked the schedule as it continues to deal with a string of positive COVID-19 test results out of Tennessee. 
news

Matt Nagy on Bears getting to 4-1 by beating Bucs: 'We find ways to win and it's not always pretty'

It wasn't a picture-perfect game from Matt Nagy's team. The Chicago Bears coach will freely admit that fact. But anytime you can beat Tom Brady in primetime, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. 
news

Buccaneers, Tom Brady's comeback hopes end in confusing fashion vs. Bears

Down one with 1:13 remaining in regulation, the Buccaneers needed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to be the "Comeback Kid" to close the game with a victory. What came next was an ending filled with confusion rather than celebration.
news

What we learned from Bears' victory over Buccaneers on 'TNF'

It was the Bears defense that owned the night, stopping any Tom Brady histrionics on a final drive as Chicago defeated Tampa Bay, 20-19, on Thursday night. 
