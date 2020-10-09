Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Lamar Jackson's two-day absence is over, and it seems as if all is right again for the Ravens quarterback.

Jackson participated in Baltimore's Friday practice and didn't display any limitations, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, including going without a knee brace after he was listed on the injury report with a knee issue.

The Ravens added an illness to the details of Jackson's appearance on the injury report Thursday, which became the first time that he's missed consecutive days of practice in his young career, raising understandable concern.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson is "100 percent" and will play Sunday vs. the Bengals.