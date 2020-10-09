Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Lamar Jackson's two-day absence is over, and it seems as if all is right again for the Ravens quarterback.
Jackson participated in Baltimore's Friday practice and didn't display any limitations, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, including going without a knee brace after he was listed on the injury report with a knee issue.
The Ravens added an illness to the details of Jackson's appearance on the injury report Thursday, which became the first time that he's missed consecutive days of practice in his young career, raising understandable concern.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson is "100 percent" and will play Sunday vs. the Bengals.
Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:
- San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Friday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will start Sunday vs. the Dolphins. Garoppolo missed two games because the injury.
- Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo (ribs) and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out vs. the Browns. Le'Raven Clark will start in Castanzo's place.
- Chicago Bears left guard James Daniels suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday night's win over the Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per source. An MRI confirmed the the full extent of his injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is set to make his season debut this Sunday vs. the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor confirmed. Atkins missed the first four games due to a shoulder injury suffered just ahead of Week 1.
- The Buffalo Bills canceled Friday's practice once it was learned their Week 5 game was rescheduled for Tuesday. The team released an estimated injury report for Friday which includes linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), cornerback Tre'Davious White (back), guard Brian Winters (knee), and wide receiver Andre Roberts (ankle) designated with a DNP. Running back Zack Moss (toe), guard Cody Ford (groin), WR John Brown (calf), and quarterback Jake Fromm (non injury) were designated as limited while Bills starting QB Josh Allen (left shoulder) and WR Cole Beasley (foot) were designated as full participants.
- Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung (groin) will play this Sunday vs. the Falcons after missing the last two games. Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) has been declared out. With Reggie Bonnafon landing on the injured reserve this week, coach Matt Rhule says running back Marcus Cannon will serve as the backup to Mike Davis.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (foot), who missed the last two days of practice, participated on Friday and was taken off the team's injury report for their Sunday night game vs. the Seahawks.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians revealed Vita Vea suffered a broken leg in Thursday night's loss to the Bears and the defensive tackle will miss the rest of the season.
- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) has been ruled out the rest of the season, coach Mike McCarthy revealed Friday.
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee) will be activated and available for Sunday's game vs. the Colts, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed. Njoku landed on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.