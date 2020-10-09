Bills won't practice Friday after Week 5 schedule change

The NFL's Week 5 schedule change has led to more than just games being adjusted. Practices are being tweaked as well.

The Buffalo Bills won't practice Friday after the league moved their game against the Tennessee Titans from Sunday to Tuesday night, per Chris Brown of the team's official website.

The canceled practice comes after the NFL tweaked the schedule as it continues to deal with a string of positive COVID-19 test results out of Tennessee.

Along with the Bills-Titans game moving to Tuesday, the NFL also pushed the Denver Broncos at New England Patriots tilt originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

In adjusting the schedule, the league noted that, "Should the Buffalo-Tennessee game be played on Tuesday night," the Bills Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs planned for Thursday night would be moved to later in the week. The specific language (usage of "should") underscores the tentative nature of the entire process. It remains unclear if the Titans will be able to play by Tuesday. It will take multiple days of negative tests before it can open the facility in Tennessee, which has been closed since after their Week 3 game.