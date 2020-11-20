Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet.

The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. The move was expected after Mixon missed another week of practice.

His whole season has gotten of on the wrong foot. Just prior to signing a four-year, $48 million extension in September, the fourth-year back missed time in training camp because of migraines. He then opened the season with three consecutive subpar performances before breaking out in Week 4 with a 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville.

Mixon followed that up with two more quiet games, hurting his foot in the latter. The Week 6 loss to the Colts was the last time he's played for the 2-6-1 Bengals. In six games, Mixon has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and a career-low 4.0 yards per touch. Resting until Mixon is fully recovered is probably for the best.

The Bengals later announced that three assistants, wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston, will not attend the team's Week 11 contest because of COVID-19-related reasons. The Bengals also placed practice squad wideout Stanley Morgan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.