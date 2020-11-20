Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Nov 20, 2020
Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet.

The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. The move was expected after Mixon missed another week of practice.

His whole season has gotten of on the wrong foot. Just prior to signing a four-year, $48 million extension in September, the fourth-year back missed time in training camp because of migraines. He then opened the season with three consecutive subpar performances before breaking out in Week 4 with a 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville.

Mixon followed that up with two more quiet games, hurting his foot in the latter. The Week 6 loss to the Colts was the last time he's played for the 2-6-1 Bengals. In six games, Mixon has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and a career-low 4.0 yards per touch. Resting until Mixon is fully recovered is probably for the best.

The Bengals later announced that three assistants, wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston, will not attend the team's Week 11 contest because of COVID-19-related reasons.  The Bengals also placed practice squad wideout Stanley Morgan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday:

  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams﻿, who didn't practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, "should be good to go" for Sunday against the Colts. Adams, wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) and cornerbacks Kevin King (quad) and Jaire Alexander (concussion) all practiced Friday.
  • Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey told reporters D'Andre Swift﻿, who missed practice Thursday with a concussion, will not play Sunday against the Panthers. The rookie had emerged as Detroit's feature back in recent weeks.
  • The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive lineman Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Jack Doyle (concussion) is questionable for Sunday against the Packers.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, while quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable.
  • Free-agent defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals and is expected to sign with the team once he completes COVID-19 protocols on Monday, per his agency. The 15th-year veteran last played with the Ravens in 2019.
  • The Chicago Bears activated offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New York Jets have signed offensive lineman ﻿Conor McDermott﻿ to a one-year contract extension, the team announced.
  • Dallas Cowboys defensive ends ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ (illness) and ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ (illness) are questionable vs. the Vikings.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ (ribs) is questionable against the Dolphins.
  • Miami Dolphins linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿ (hip) is questionable vs. the Broncos.
  • Kansas City Chiefs wideout ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ is listed as questionable against the Raiders. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is out.
  • Tennessee Titans linebacker ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (knee) will be out this Sunday vs. the Ravens.

