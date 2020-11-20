Lions QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) questionable vs. Panthers

Two days before the Lions take on the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to trend in the right direction.

Detroit's QB1 practiced again Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. Stafford has been expected to play this weekend after suffering a partial ligament tear in his right thumb, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the week.

His involvement would likely make a major difference in a game the Lions can ill afford to drop. Detroit (4-5), which stands just 1.5 games behind the seventh seed, has markedly tougher tests ahead (Packers, Titans, Buccaneers). Moreover, three of Stafford's top weapons -- running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) -- have been ruled out against Carolina.

The Lions don't have a great alternative if Stafford can't go either. They lost all five games David Blough started last season. Chase Daniel has made just five starts in his 12-year career.