Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) questionable for Week 11 game vs. Dolphins

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 05:01 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Denver's chances in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins depend on who the Broncos can send out to play quarterback.

As of Friday, that may or may not end up being ﻿Drew Lock﻿. The second-year signal-caller is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a rib injury, per the team's injury report.

Lock wants to play, and Saturday morning's session will play a factor in determining whether he can suit up, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Vic Fangio's staff wants to see how well Lock can throw and how he feels after doing so, Palmer added.

Lock is undoubtedly Denver's best option and gives the team its best odds of victory against a surging Dolphins squad quarterbacked by rookie ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. Without him, the Broncos have been forced to insert backups ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ and ﻿Brett Rypien﻿, with the latter earning a win but not proving much to bolster Denver's confidence that he can lead the Broncos to an upset victory.

Denver's season has been significantly impacted by injuries, and has hinged on the availability of Lock. Even when available, Lock has proven to be unreliable, posting a completion percentage of 55.0 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 7-10 while winning just two of his seven games. The Broncos have struggled to avoid crucial errors, leading the league in giveaways (21) so far this season.

Lock hasn't made life much easier for his team, either, owning the highest percentage of uncatchable passing attempts (26.3) in the league this season (minimum 100 attempts), per Pro Football Focus. That doesn't bode well for his future, with each of the three QBs with the highest such percentages in 2019 now sitting third on the depth chart or worse with their respective teams, including Lock's teammate, Driskel.

Still, though, Lock is Denver's best option. If the Broncos want to turn around a season that hasn't produced much success, they'll have to hope Lock is available, and can turn around his recent struggles.

