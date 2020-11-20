Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

The news does not affect New York's ability to complete a game, as the Giants are in the midst of their bye week. Contact tracing is underway under NFL-NFLPA protocol, and the team is in the intensive protocol for the rest of the season along with the rest of the league in a shift the NFL made this week.

Pettis recently joined the Giants via waiver claim on Nov. 4 after San Francisco waived him in the middle of his third professional season. He has yet to play a game for his new team.