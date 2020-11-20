Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.
Offensive lineman Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
The news does not affect New York's ability to complete a game, as the Giants are in the midst of their bye week. Contact tracing is underway under NFL-NFLPA protocol, and the team is in the intensive protocol for the rest of the season along with the rest of the league in a shift the NFL made this week.
Pettis recently joined the Giants via waiver claim on Nov. 4 after San Francisco waived him in the middle of his third professional season. He has yet to play a game for his new team.
With players out of the facility during the bye, the hope is contact tracing will reveal minimal close contacts. New York will face Cincinnati on Nov. 29 after returning from the bye.