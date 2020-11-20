Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) 'a game-time decision' for Sunday vs. Lions

The Carolina Panthers are keeping the door open for the possibility ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ can suit up Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The team officially listed Bridgewater as questionable with a knee injury.

After doing very little in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the QB participated in Friday's walkthrough and was reportedly moving around better. The Panthers will give him until game time to see if he'll be good to go.

"I think he's getting better. All along I've felt good about where it's headed," coach Matt Rhule said, via Bill Voth of the team's official website. "I think it'll truly be a game-time decision."

Earlier in the week, it looked unlikely Bridgewater would play as he didn't do much in practices after suffering an MCL sprain late in the Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay. Progressing at the end of the week, however, keeps open the possibility the Panthers' starter can play.

Bridgewater has been uber-efficient in Rhule's offense, completing 72.1 percent of his passes, second behind only former teammate ﻿Drew Brees﻿ this year. He also ranks seventh in the NFL with 2,552 passing yards.

If Bridgewater is able to give it a go Sunday, it would be a boost to a Panthers squad trying to get past a five-game losing streak.

If Teddy Two Gloves sits, the Panthers would choose between ﻿P.J. Walker﻿ and ﻿Will Grier﻿, who have split reps in practice. Walker replaced Bridgewater last week after the starter suffered the injury.