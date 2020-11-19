Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Around the NFL

The Cardinals are reaching into the veteran well for reinforcements down the stretch.

The NFC West co-leaders are expected to sign defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. to their 53-man roster once he completes COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peko is currently on a visit to Arizona, which won't have him available for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks but is hoping to fill the void created by the season-ending injury to Corey Peters﻿.

Peko, whose career began in 2006 with the Bengals, was in a similar spot last year as he joined the Ravens in mid-November following an injury to Michael Pierce. He played seven games for Baltimore, starting three of them and recording 14 total tackles.

A week from turning 36, Peko would be reuniting with Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, his head coach for two years in Denver.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (foot) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He's officially listed as questionable.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said star defensive end Myles Garrett﻿, who's been out with an illness, is expected to return Friday. The team is also hoping offensive tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
  • The Washington Football Team placed offensive tackle Geron Christian on injured reserve.
  • The expectation is that Denver Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ (ribs) will get some work today, including reps during the team portion of practice, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ was a full participant in practice, but he's still in concussion protocol. Arians said they'll know more about his status tomorrow.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week. Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero reports.  
news

Adam Gase says Jets aren't trying to tank: 'Nobody has talked about that'

The New York Jets aren't actively trying to lose games. Coach Adam Gase insists Gang Green has never aggressively attempted to tank on their way to an 0-9 record. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on rematch with Raiders: 'We'll be ready to go, I promise you'

The lone blemish on the Kansas City Chiefs' record in 2020 is a Week 5 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of Sunday's AFC West re-match, Patrick Mahomes wants to avoid the first division sweep of his career. 
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Matchup vs. Cook, Vikings 'will not be a repeat of the Browns game'

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence believes Dalvin Cook is even better than the Browns' two-headed monster in the backfield. He also thinks Dallas has greatly improved since allowing 307 rushing yards to the Browns, which runs a similar scheme to that of the Vikings.
news

Cardinals plan to expand rookie LB Isaiah Simmons' role vs. Seahawks: 'It's time'

The Arizona Cardinals say it's time for rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons to have an expanded role in their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
news

Seahawks' defense learning from past mistakes, aims to pressure Cardinals QB Murray

In tonight's prime-time NFC West matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks defense looks to learn from their past mistakes and put pressure QB Kyler Murray.
news

Broncos DC Ed Donatell at home recovering after hospitalization due to COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1, is at home recovering after he was hospitalized last week with COVID-19-related symptoms, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
news

Justin Herbert chops off long locks, debuts new look ahead of meeting with Jets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the internet buzzing after he debuted a new hairdo this week.
news

Six additional Raiders defenders placed on reserve/COVID-19 list following Clelin Ferrell's positive test

Following a positive test for defensive end ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿, multiple Las Vegas Raiders starting defensive players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

Texans president: Jack Easterby 'will not be' general manager 

During a Zoom call Houston Texans president said Jack Easterby will not be general manager after a question from a season ticket holder.
