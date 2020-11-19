Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Cardinals are reaching into the veteran well for reinforcements down the stretch.

The NFC West co-leaders are expected to sign defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. to their 53-man roster once he completes COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peko is currently on a visit to Arizona, which won't have him available for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks but is hoping to fill the void created by the season-ending injury to Corey Peters﻿.

Peko, whose career began in 2006 with the Bengals, was in a similar spot last year as he joined the Ravens in mid-November following an injury to Michael Pierce. He played seven games for Baltimore, starting three of them and recording 14 total tackles.

A week from turning 36, Peko would be reuniting with Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, his head coach for two years in Denver.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday: