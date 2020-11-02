Bears WR Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints DB

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims has been suspended for attacking New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson midway through Sunday afternoon's overtime loss.

The NFL announced it suspended Wims for two games without pay for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Wims will appeal the suspension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Midway through the third quarter of the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss, Wims, seemingly unprovoked, approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and proceeded to punch the DB in the helmet twice, the first time with a closed fist.

Wims was immediately ejected.

Earlier in the game, the broadcast showed Gardner-Johnson ripping off Wims' mouthguard away from the play following a Bears run. Wims' attack came on the next play that both were on the field following a Saints possession.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Wims told team officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition to ripping out the WR's mouthpiece. Surely that claim will be part of the receiver's suspension appeal.

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he's keeping his conversation with Wims private except to note that the wideout was apologetic.

"No matter what, he can't do what he did," the Bears coach said.

Several ejections this season have not led to suspensions. Those disqualifications came in the normal course of play -- illegal hits by players without a significant history of dirty plays. Wims' actions did not.