Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Hopkins is hopeful of signing on with a team for his 11th NFL season after a decade that's seen him earn five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods. He's also racked up six 1,000-yard seasons in his decorated career, but has missed hitting four digits in each of the last two years. Injuries and suspensions have limited Hopkins to 19 out of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons.

Prior to that, as Hopkins alluded to, he was a model of consistency, having missed just one game in his first eight seasons.

Having turned 31 in June, Hopkins has let it be known with his social media posts that he can lift up those in his future WR room and that he's in it for the long haul.