Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would be their "job easy."
Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.
"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver," Hopkins wrote on Threads. "With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year -- one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel."
Since his release from the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, Hopkins has had visits with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, and those clubs remain interested, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Pelissero said there has been communication between the parties this week, but no signing is imminent.
Hopkins is hopeful of signing on with a team for his 11th NFL season after a decade that's seen him earn five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods. He's also racked up six 1,000-yard seasons in his decorated career, but has missed hitting four digits in each of the last two years. Injuries and suspensions have limited Hopkins to 19 out of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons.
Prior to that, as Hopkins alluded to, he was a model of consistency, having missed just one game in his first eight seasons.
Having turned 31 in June, Hopkins has let it be known with his social media posts that he can lift up those in his future WR room and that he's in it for the long haul.
Training camp is kicking off in a couple of weeks and that's when it's likely the Titans, Patriots or another suitor will finally sign the free agent. An introductory news conference will follow, but until then, Hopkins is keeping the social media world updated with his best intentions.