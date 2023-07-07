Around the NFL

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Published: Jul 06, 2023 at 09:12 PM
Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would be their "job easy."

Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver," Hopkins wrote on Threads. "With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year -- one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel."

Since his release from the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, Hopkins has had visits with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, and those clubs remain interested, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Pelissero said there has been communication between the parties this week, but no signing is imminent.

