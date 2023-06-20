DeAndre Hopkins to future WR teammates: 'I will make your job easy'

DeAndre Hopkins doesn't yet have a team.
He's still unemployed, and while he takes his time exploring his options, he also felt compelled to deliver a message to whomever it is he'll be joining in 2023: I'm going to make us all better.
Because it is late June and it is Hopkins, this tweet took off almost immediately. It also offered zero indication of where Hopkins might be headed, an answer the NFL world has pondered since the Cardinals released him last month.
With visits to Tennessee and New England in the books, Hopkins delivered a message to not just the Titans and Patriots, but every prospective team with his tweet on Tuesday. We'll see if it matters come September.