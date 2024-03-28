Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
ESPN first reported the news.
Dobbins is coming off a torn Achilles in the 2023 season opener. He's played just nine out of a possible 51 games in the past three seasons, also missing the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL.
Dobbins spent his first three years in Baltimore under Greg Roman, who signed on as Jim Harbaugh's OC in L.A. this season.
As a rookie, the Ohio State product blasted out of the gate, proving a perfect fit next to Lamar Jackson in Roman's scheme, gashing for 805 yards on 134 carries (6.0 YPA) with nine TDs in his first season. Injuries have waylaid him since. Even in 2022, coming off the ACL tear, he didn't look quite like himself until undergoing another procedure that revitalized him for the stretch run of that campaign. Then, injury struck again in 2023.
If healthy, Dobbins could provide a cheap option with sky-high upside in the Chargers backfield next to former Ravens teammate Gus Edwards, who signed in L.A. this offseason.
Dobbins was cleared for football activities by Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week, Pelissero previously reported -- good news that helped spur Thursday's visit to L.A.