Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers Thursday after being cleared for football activities

As a rookie, the Ohio State product blasted out of the gate, proving a perfect fit next to Lamar Jackson in Roman's scheme, gashing for 805 yards on 134 carries (6.0 YPA) with nine TDs in his first season. Injuries have waylaid him since. Even in 2022, coming off the ACL tear, he didn't look quite like himself until undergoing another procedure that revitalized him for the stretch run of that campaign. Then, injury struck again in 2023.