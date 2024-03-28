Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday.
After sitting out on-field drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Like LSU's Jayden Daniels on Wednesday and USC's Caleb Williams last week, Maye thought it best to wait and benefit from the structure of a home pro day with familiar players at a familiar facility.
Unlike Daniels and Williams, he is going through draft season absent hardware like the Heisman Trophy, but Maye remains one of the top quarterbacks available for teams seeking a new hero under center.
A two-year starter for the Tar Heels, Maye threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his collegiate career. For his efforts, he's been routinely mocked toward the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. He currently sits No. 5 overall in Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of top 50 prospects, good enough for second place among QBs.
Other notable participants in UNC's pro day include wide receiver Devontez Walker, linebacker Cedric Gray and defensive tackle Myles Murphy.
Maye, of course, is the star among them, and he'll lead the way as a group of Tar Heels state their case to scouts in attendance with the draft now a month away.