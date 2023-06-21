Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap waiting out market, ready to help contender in 2023

Kansas City provided Dunlap with a different opportunity. He wouldn't have to hope the team would live up to its potential, nor would he be a veteran added out of a desperate attempt to remain competitive. He could find his fit with the Chiefs and produce.

Dunlap's role evolved throughout the 2022 season as the Chiefs turned toward a situational rotation, capitalizing on the presence of both the veteran Dunlap and rookie George Karlaftis. Dunlap only started in two games -- the same total of starts posted in 2021 in Seattle -- but still played 537 snaps, recording 39 tackles, four sacks, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.

He also helped the Chiefs take down his old team, the Bengals, in the AFC Championship Game.

"The Chiefs obviously have a special spot for me because they were the first team to help me win a playoff game and to win a Super Bowl," Dunlap said. "So that would be a great opportunity."

There are two sides to the Dunlap coin at this stage of his career. He's willing to take a lesser role in exchange for a place on a team with serious hopes of winning. He's also coming off a season in which he posted a career-low total in sacks and averaged his lowest QB pressure rate in the last seven seasons, per Next Gen Stats.

The end of the road may arrive soon.

"I'm a free agent, and I feel great, and I still love the game," he said. "I'm a realist."