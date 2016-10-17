Frank Gore rides rollercoaster to break Colts' streak

Frank Gore's 20th carry of Sunday night's game against the Texans resulted in a two-yard gain to put him at an even 100. It was the Colts' first individual 100-yard rushing game since Week 15 of the 2012 season, a span of 55 games. The most annoyingly repeated stat since 2014's "DID YOU KNOW THE CHIEFS DIDN'T HAVE A WIDE RECEIVER WITH A TOUCHDOWN THIS SEASON?" was caput.