Frank Gore rides rollercoaster to break Colts' streak

The Indianapolis Colts hadn't had a 100-yard rusher in almost four years. On Sunday, that insane streak ended in appropriately absurd form.
Frank Gore's 20th carry of Sunday night's game against the Texans resulted in a two-yard gain to put him at an even 100. It was the Colts' first individual 100-yard rushing game since Week 15 of the 2012 season, a span of 55 games. The most annoyingly repeated stat since 2014's "DID YOU KNOW THE CHIEFS DIDN'T HAVE A WIDE RECEIVER WITH A TOUCHDOWN THIS SEASON?" was caput.
Until it wasn't. Later in that same drive, after a false start penalty and sack, Andrew Luck took a third-and-20 snap and handed it to poor Frank Gore, who was swarmed over for a loss of one yard. Back to 99 yards for the night!
But when the game went to overtime, Gore got his reprieve. On second-and-3 from the Colts 33, Gore went off right tackle for a 7-yard gain. It would be his final carry of the game. Final tally: 22 carries for 106 yards. He did it.