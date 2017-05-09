Former Redskins GM auctioning merch for charity

Scot McCloughan was fired by the Washington Redskins in March, a move that ended a brief run with the team that began with optimism and ended under a cloud of rumors and suspicion.
McCloughan is no longer tied to the 'Skins, so why not do something with what we presume is a sizable amount of team merch? McCloughan's visual trademark with Washington was a camouflage Redskins cap, and that's one of the items he's now put up for auction on eBay.
With still five full days left on the block, the current high bidder is prepared to drop $700. Seven rocks!
The auction idea was the brainchild of Scot's wife, Jessica. The couple have added a few other items on eBay, including a different hat and a tan suit McCloughan often wore on the sideline. The McCloughans plan to donate the proceeds to the Redskins Charitable Foundation.
Hmmmmmm ... this whole thing is pretty unusual.
"When it's all said and done, Scot and I are still grateful that we were able to come here, so why not give back to the people that brought us here," Jessica McCloughan explained to The Washington Post. "The Charitable Foundation truly does a ton of stuff for kids in the D.C. area."
Are you one of the high-rolling bidders in the mix to score erstwhile front-office men swag? If so, I have so many questions. Hit me up and let's talk.