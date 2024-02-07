 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Former Bills, Jets HC Rex Ryan interviews with Cowboys for defensive coordinator position

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 11:25 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Another former NFL head coach is getting into the mix of the Cowboys' coordinator search.

The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. CBS Sports first reported the interview.

Ryan was previously the head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, but has been out of the coaching world since the 2016 season.

Related Links

In Dallas' search to replace Dan Quinn, recently hired as head coach of the Commanders, the Cowboys have already scheduled interviews with former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, as well as former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. And now Ryan has joined those men as another former HC throwing his hat into the ring for the DC role in Dallas.

Though he has worked as an ESPN analyst for the last seven years, Ryan did interview for coaching jobs last offseason, and was considered a top candidate to become the Broncos' DC before Vance Joseph earned the position.

Ryan's first NFL job was with Arizona Cardinals, working as the DL and LB coach from 1994-1995. He later joined the Baltimore Ravens, working his way up from a defensive line coach starting in 1999 to defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008. From there he took the HC job with the Jets, leading Gang Green to the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons. But the wins dropped off and he was fired at the end of the 2014 season, finishing with a 46-50 record over six seasons. He then moved to Buffalo, where he coached almost two full seasons before being dismissed there.

In his 12 seasons as a head coach or defensive coordinator, Ryan's defenses ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed nine times.

Related Content

news

49ers S Tashaun Gipson on defense's 'unacceptable' performance vs. Lions: Wasn't 'our brand of football'

San Francisco's defense in the NFC Championship Game put them in the 24-7 hole before their unlikely comeback -- and the effort on that side of the ball was, in some cases, questionable. Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks referred to his unit's effort in that game as "unacceptable" and "embarrassing," and his players didn't disagree.
news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.