Five NFL free agent-team fits: Jadeveon Clowney to Patriots?

Hard to imagine a better place for Kaepernick to resurrect his NFL career than in Baltimore. With the Ravens, the former Super Bowl quarterback would reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman in a system that fits Kap's skill set as well as any in the league. The organization boasts an incredibly strong and tight-knit front office, as well as a Super Bowl-winning head coach, the league's reigning MVP and the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year. If any franchise could withstand the media circus that will inevitably follow Kap's signing, it's the Baltimore Ravens. It's fair to wonder what the 32-year-old, who hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2016, has left in the tank. But it's hard for any organization to know for sure until it brings him in for a workout. If he outplays backup Robert Griffin III, the team would only need to eat $500,000 in dead money to move on from the former Washington QB, per Over The Cap. And if Kap doesn't come out on top in that battle, but at least shows familiarity and capability within the offense, then Baltimore has yet another insurance policy at the most important position.





The Ravens displayed absolute confidence and fortitude last offseason when they completely overhauled their offense to fit a quarterback 27 other teams passed over in the 2018 draft -- all while enduring wide-ranging skepticism. Seems far less risky to give a former Super Bowl passer an opportunity to win a QB2 job.