Favre: Packers 'need to play like' NFC North favorites

"Mike, Aaron being the leader, rather than talk about it afterwards, we've got to figure out a way to be excited about playing," Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Because bottom line, even after this loss, they're no different than they were before. They've got just as good a chance and probably will win ... their division. It's a tossup. No one gained any ground on anyone. So they're still the best team, in my opinion, and they need to play like it."