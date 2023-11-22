Fantasy football 2023 Week 12 sleepers: Three tight ends who could feast

The Saints haven’t gotten what they’d hoped for from Derek Carr this season. Fantasy managers’ expectations of Carr weren’t quite as high. After all, Carr has been a consistent fantasy QB2 for most of his career, and a change of scenery didn’t figure to significantly change that. Though things still have been worse than most prognosticators would have forecast. Carr’s 223.1 yards per game would be his lowest since his rookie season. and he’s on pace for a career-low 18 touchdowns.





Carr has a chance to turn the narrative this week against the Falcons if he clears the concussion protocol. Atlanta has surrendered 17 touchdown passes this year – only four teams have given up more. Coming off a bye, Carr has a chance to put together one of his best games of the season. He should be a high-end QB2 in most formats.