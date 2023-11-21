Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) unlikely to play vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 03:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones avoided a major knee injury on Sunday, but he is unlikely to be on the field on Thanksgiving Day versus the Detroit Lions.

Jones suffered an MCL sprain and is considered week to week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. With a Thursday game in fewer than 48 hours, the RB is unlikely to be ready in time for Week 12.

ESPN first reported the news.

Related Links

Jones was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers after 15 plays. He was carted off the field after what looked like a potential season-ending injury. Those fears were curtailed after the game, when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted he didn't think the injury was "long term." That Jones is merely week to week is a huge boon for the Packers as they attempt to remain in the hunt in the NFC. 

Thursday will likely mark the fourth missed game of the season for Jones, who dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season, missing three games and barely playing in the first meeting against Detroit on Sept. 28

With rookie Emanuel Wilson also injuring his shoulder in Week 11, Green Bay is set to lean heavily on running back AJ Dillon on Thanksgiving Day. The club signed Patrick Taylor off the Patriots practice squad and added veteran James Robinson to the practice squad on Monday.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has 'some personal guilt' over Zach Wilson's benching

The New York Jets have finally moved on from Zach Wilson, electing to hand the reins to Tim Boyle for the team's Black Friday tilt against the Dolphins. It's a move Aaron Rodgers feels some guilt over.
news

Saints place WR Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve 

New Orleans Saints' three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts waive three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard

Three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's time in Indianapolis is at an end. The Colts waived the 28-year-old former second-round pick on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and has consistently said he wouldn't return at 80 or 90 percent. The star wideout reiterated Tuesday that no amount of pressure will get him back until he's ready.
news

Patriots' Bill Belichick not ready to name Week 12 starting QB: 'I've told everybody to be ready to go'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't keen to publicly name a starting quarterback ahead of New England's Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants.
news

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada amid fourth season with team

The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest poor showing on offense has led to a dramatic changeup. The Steelers announced they had fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.
news

Jalen Carter nearly intercepts Patrick Mahomes' spike in Eagles' win over Chiefs 

Late in the first half of Philadelphia's 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter nearly made one of the most ridiculous interceptions in NFL history.
news

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Eagles: 'Simple as we just have to get better at the second half'

After Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says the team has "to get better" in the second half of games.