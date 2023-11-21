Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) unlikely to play vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Jones was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers after 15 plays. He was carted off the field after what looked like a potential season-ending injury. Those fears were curtailed after the game, when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted he didn't think the injury was "long term." That Jones is merely week to week is a huge boon for the Packers as they attempt to remain in the hunt in the NFC.