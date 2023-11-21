Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) unlikely to play vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones avoided a major knee injury on Sunday, but he is unlikely to be on the field on Thanksgiving Day versus the Detroit Lions.
Jones suffered an MCL sprain and is considered week to week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. With a Thursday game in fewer than 48 hours, the RB is unlikely to be ready in time for Week 12.
ESPN first reported the news.
Jones was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers after 15 plays. He was carted off the field after what looked like a potential season-ending injury. Those fears were curtailed after the game, when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted he didn't think the injury was "long term." That Jones is merely week to week is a huge boon for the Packers as they attempt to remain in the hunt in the NFC.
Thursday will likely mark the fourth missed game of the season for Jones, who dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season, missing three games and barely playing in the first meeting against Detroit on Sept. 28.
With rookie Emanuel Wilson also injuring his shoulder in Week 11, Green Bay is set to lean heavily on running back AJ Dillon on Thanksgiving Day. The club signed Patrick Taylor off the Patriots practice squad and added veteran James Robinson to the practice squad on Monday.