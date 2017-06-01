Falcons' Takk McKinley celebrates being rich

Takkarist McKinley is turning into the breakout star of the 2017 NFL Draft. That's solely as an entertainer for now, but it's a start.
McKinley, whose impassioned, f-bomb infused paean to his late grandmother on the stage in Philadelphia made him one of the biggest stories of Round 1, is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. That didn't stop his first check from the Falcons clearing into a formerly shaky bank account.
And when you're a first-round pick -- McKinley was selected 26th overall by Atlanta -- that first pay stub makes you rich. McKinley couldn't help but express his excitement, throwing an impromptu, one-man social media dance party to celebrate his new tax bracket.
McKinley is your classic rags-to-riches story. He grew up poor in the care of his grandmother, Myrtle Collins, who worked tirelessly to keep her grandson on the right path. When Myrtle was on her deathbed, McKinley promised her he would play D-1 football. He fulfilled that promise, starring at UCLA.