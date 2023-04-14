Falcons signing ex-Titans, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

Dupree's salary pales in comparison to what he was making per year in Tennessee, where the Titans took an expensive risk on the defender in the months following an ACL injury, signing him to a five-year, $82 million deal in 2021. Dupree only made it through the first two years of that deal, struggling to bounce back from the injury in his first season in Nashville and appearing in just 22 of a possible 34 games (with 17 starts).