Falcons player's wife sat through game while in labor

Talk about taking one for the team. Falcons guard Andy Levitre's wife went into labor right before their Divisional Round game against the Seahawks.
"My wife went into labor right before the game started. She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor," Levitre told FOX 5 Atlanta.
Levitre didn't even know that his wife was in labor until after the game when a Falcons staffer told him. I can imagine the conversation probably went down like this: Congrats on the game! Oh, and your wife is in labor.
"I went and showered up, came outside, we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth," Levitre said.
Lily Gene Levitre was born on January 15 at 12:07 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 10 and a half ounces.
"It's going to be a cool story to tell her when she gets older. It was a good weekend for sure," Levitre said.
Here's a pic of the little bundle of joy. Congrats to both of them!