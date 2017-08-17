Falcons fans, Chick-fil-A two ships passing in the night

To all that, we add this: Mercedes-Benz Stadium has an on-site Chick-fil-A -- arguably the most popular fast food restaurant of the 21st century. This is obviously good news!
The famed chicken sandwich chain does not open its doors on Sundays -- a long-standing mandate by late Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, who believed the week's seventh day was reserved for rest and worship.
Chick-fil-A will be operational at "The Benz" for a slew of college football and Major League Soccer games this year. For fans of those things, that's pretty much exclusively good news.