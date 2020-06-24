Ezekiel Elliott 'feeling good' following COVID-19 positive test

More than a week removed from reports of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19, the two-time NFL rushing champion said he is "feeling good."

Elliott was one of multiple Cowboys and Houston Texans players who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on June 15. Elliott said he had a cough and shortness of breath, but altogether he has felt normal

"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal," Elliott said in a Twitch chat with Scooter Magruder, via the team website. "I still can't work out. I've got to wait until … I could've went and gotten re-tested this week. I just decided it won't hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good."

Elliott's positive test was preceded by Denver Broncos defense end Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen in April.

Prior to that, Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he had tested positive and advocated for people to do their part in helping to combat the virus.

Following reports of Elliott and other Cowboys and Texans testing positive for COVID-19, positive results were reported for the Broncos' Kareem Jackson and personnel with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.