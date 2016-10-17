Ezekiel Elliott all business, no pants in postgame chat

The Cowboys rookie has more than lived up to the draft day hype, quickly stamping himself as one of the very best running backs in football. The fact that this very site had a post up on Monday morning talking about Elliott's chances to rush for 2,000 yards tells us everything we need to know.
So yes, dynamic young talent, playing for America's Team, you know the public wants a piece. Elliott is doing his best to keep up with all the media requests, even if he doesn't have time to put on his damn slacks.
Elliott didn't seem too upset about Frazier blowing up his spot.
Ed Werder should just be thankful the man had time to put on his boxer briefs.