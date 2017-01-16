Ex-Eagles LB: Fire whoever traded me for Dion Lewis

The Patriots running back became the first player in NFL postseason history to score a touchdown in three different ways -- kickoff, reception, rush -- and generally looked like a nightmare X-factor in New England's 34-16 win over the Houston Texans.
Because Twitter can be a truly marvelous place when it's not busy being terrible, the man who actually greenlit that deal soon chimed in.
Acho, out of football and serving as an analyst for the Longhorns Network, is cool with how it played out.
By the way, the Patriots are now 15-0 in games in which Dion Lewis is active. How the hell did the Browns decide he wasn't good enough to be on their team?