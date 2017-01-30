Everything is bigger in Texas, including Opening Night

» One more X Ambassadors note: I'm not familiar with their work, but I thought it was pretty commendable that the lead singer prowled around the stage in Adidas windbreaker pants. Reminds me of when the "cool" senior guys in my high school started wearing sweatpants in what could only be construed as a statement of their absolute control of the domain. I'm not sure if X Ambassadors guy is doing the same thing, but I respect his dedication to comfort.