Enjoy preseason games responsibly, football fans

A crappy reality of the preseason: The games might not matter, but large humans running at full speed toward each other will always lead to cart rides and MRI exams. Just ask Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who now knows what it would be like if his arm were constructed like a defective McFarlane statue. Wait, you really want to watch that play? Do you own all the "Saw" movies on Blu-ray or something? Have at it, sicko.