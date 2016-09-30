End Around: Face the facts -- your fantasy team is bad

Oh boy. You're writing an angry missive on the message board now, aren't you? Why is your face turning purple? Are you really going to blame your season on a point system you believe -- and using your words here now -- "unfairly discredits kickers and their importance to the sport"? Dude. And let me guess, this is going to dovetail into your endless holy war against our current keeper system. It's a perfectly good keeper system! Oh, and of course, you'll close with your latest barb about getting stuck with the biggest tab at the draft. That was an innocent misunderstanding!