Eli Harold gives draft stock a boost at Virginia's pro day

Edge-rushing prospect Eli Harold put forth an impressive enough workout at Virginia's pro day Monday that could have upgraded his stock for the 2015 NFL Draft.
There were representatives from 20 NFL teams present at Virginia's pro day to watch 17 players work out indoors on FieldTurf.
Harold, who measured at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, performed a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and did 24 strength lifts of 225 pounds at the pro day. He stood on his other numbers from the combine. Harold -- who is the 26th-rated prospect in Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 rankings -- looked good in the position drills, showing a good burst with his hand in the ground.
Max Valles, OLB (6-5, 251) -- Valles ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 and 4.84 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 9-9 broad jump. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
Anthony Harris, SS (6-1, 183) -- Harris, who was identified by CFB 24/7's Mike Hugueinin as one of the prospects facing a pivotal pro day, was unable to work out due to an injury. Harris only did the 40 at the combine, running it in 4.56 seconds.
Based on their workouts at Virginia's pro day, these two prospects are potential priority free-agent signings for NFL teams following the draft:
Henry Coley, MLB (6-1 1/8, 239) -- Coley ran the 40 in 4.95 and 4.98 seconds, so there is concern about his speed. Coley was a second-team all-ACC selection in 2014 and one of four team captains for the Cavaliers.
DreQuan Hoskey, CB (6-0, 180) -- Hoskey ran the 40 in 4.49 and 4.55 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-11 broad jump.