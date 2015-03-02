Eli Harold gives draft stock a boost at Virginia's pro day

Harold, who measured at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, performed a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and did 24 strength lifts of 225 pounds at the pro day. He stood on his other numbers from the combine. Harold -- who is the 26th-rated prospect in Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 rankings -- looked good in the position drills, showing a good burst with his hand in the ground.