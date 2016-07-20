Edelman clears Green Monster during BP at Fenway

Julian Edelman is coming back from his second foot surgery in less than a year, but his work at Fenway Park serves as an indication his recovery is headed in the right direction.
Yes, we said Fenway. The Patriots wide receiver took batting practice at the home of the Red Sox's on Wednesday, making the type of solid contact you'd expect from a man closer to live football drills than a motorized scooter.
Edelman estimated he hit six or seven home runs during his BP session, super impressive for a football player. We have proof of at least one of those bombs:
If you're going to hit one batting practice home run in your life, you want to put one over the Green Monster. This Julian Edelman, he seems to have a nice life.