Eddie Lacy will never give up (and neither should you)

Like millions of Americans, Lacy is locked in an unending battle to keep the pounds off. His weight issues led in Green Bay led to a public admonishment from Packers coach Mike McCarthy and it made Lacy a big target for merciless online snark. So the man likes him some "China food." What of it!
(composes self)
Anyway, Lacy is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks and he's back at it in his goal to enter training camp in the best shape of his life.
If this all sounds familiar, it should. Last spring, Lacy hunkered down with P90X founder Tony Horton at his home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, living with the fitness guru for two months while getting a crash course in fitness and healthy eating habits. All of this continues to be outrageously good PR for Beachbody Fitness, which employs Horton.
Lacy may be laying off the pie, but he better be getting a slice of them Beachbody profits.