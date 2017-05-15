Eddie Lacy meets first weight target with Seahawks

The running back signed an incentive-laden deal with the Seattle Seahawks this spring that included weight clauses. The first benchmark arrived on Monday.
So far, so good.
Last week, Lacy sent a tweet detailing a 30-day workout plan set to begin on June 1 as he attempts to enter training camp in the best shape of his life. That dedication to fitness had to begin sooner for Lacy to cash in on some of the incentive money in his new deal.
Lacy's weight has been something of an ongoing fascination of the football cognoscenti. Back in March, Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Lacy weighed in at 267 for one of his free-agent team visits.