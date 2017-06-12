Eddie Lacy is turning weight loss into private cash cow

For the second time in the span of a month, the veteran running back has reportedly met an incentivized weight target baked into his new contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
On May 15, Lacy collected his first $55K for weighing at 255 or below (he came in at 253). He's now made a cool $110,000 for showing the type of discipline that might have gotten him a second lucrative contract from the Packers.
Lacy's battle with the scale is well-documented. In March, Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Lacy weighed 267 pounds at one of his free-agent team visits. He weighed 231 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013.
Lacy's next weigh-in for dollars -- they should really televise this -- will come in August. ESPN reported, citing a league source, that Lacy's weight clauses during the season are tied to him being at 245 pounds or less.